Marcos accepts Magalong resignation from ICI — Palace

Palace spokesperson Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed on Monday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has received the resignation of Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) special adviser and investigator, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

“The President has already accepted Mayor Magalong’s resignation. He is respecting his decision. We acknowledge his worth and merit, and also his resignation as special adviser,” Castro said in a Palace briefing.

She added that Malacañang hopes Magalong’s decision will not affect the ongoing investigation being conducted by the ICI.

“The composition of the ICI remains intact, and their integrity is there. In addition, the executive director is still there,” Castro said.