Marcoleta wants to invite politicians linked to ghost projects

Senator Rodante Marcoleta on Monday, 29 September, said he is looking to invite all politicians linked to anomalous flood control projects to the Senate to give them a chance to clear their names.

Marcoleta said he wants to invite all 17 past and current lawmakers whom contractor Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya accused of receiving kickbacks from infrastructure projects.

Among those Discaya named were Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, Pasig City Lone District Rep. Roman Romulo, and Marikina 1st District Rep. Marcy Teodoro.

He also tagged former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co during the third public hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing.

"Wala pinagtakpan lang. Hindi man lang sila inanyayahan, hindi ko maintindihan kung bakit ganun (Nothing happened. It's like they covered it up. They weren't even invited. I don't understand why)," Marcoleta said in a radio interview.

"Yung inter-parliamentary courtesy, hindi nakasulat sa bato yun. Hindi absolute yun, nasa choice ng isang imbita yun kahit miyembro siya ng Kongreso, kung gusto niya [magpunta] (The inter-parliamentary courtesy is not written in stone. It's not absolute, it's up to the invitee's choice, even if they are a member of Congress, if they want to go)," he added.

Marcoleta was referring to the inter-parliamentary courtesy, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson was citing upon inviting Co.

Lacson earlier said that the Senate does not invite or summon members of Congress in the same manner that they don't invite senators to its hearings.

Marcoleta, however, also cited the participation of Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco in the previous Senate Blue Ribbon hearing last week.

"Boluntaryo siyang pumunta. Dalawang beses pa nga pumunta. Tapos sasabihin nila inter-parliamentary. Hindi mo dapat gamitin yun (He went voluntarily. He even went twice. Now they are citing inter-parliamentary as a reason. You shouldn't use that)," he said.

"Nahahalata niyo na nagtatakip sila. Pag congressmen, takot na takot sila. Tama lang naman yun na imbitasyon lang. Kung wala naman silang itinatago, malaya silang magpahayag. Bakit hindi sila makarating? (You can see that they are covering them up. When it comes to congressmen, they are very scared. It's only right that they get invited because if they have nothing to hide, they are free to express themselves. Why can't they come?)," he added.

Marcoleta furthered that if a senator also gets accused, they should also come to the House of Representatives.

"Mga public figure na tayo eh, pinagtiwalaan tayo ng kanilang mga boto. Kinakailangan pag nababahiran na yung pangalan na yun sapagkat nakakapit po yung pagtitiwala na ibinigay sa inyo ng mamayan, nasa inyo po ang obligasyon na linisin yun alang-alang sa kanila (We are public figutres, the public trusted us with their votes. It is just necessary that when our names get tarnished, it is our obligation to clean it for their sake)."