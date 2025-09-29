Marcoleta: Solons must face Senate flood probe

Senator Rodante Marcoleta on Monday said he wants all the politicians linked to the alleged flood control scam to face the Senate.

According to Marcoleta, he plans to invite all 17 current and former lawmakers named by contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya as having taken kickbacks from infrastructure projects.

Among those mentioned were Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, Pasig City Lone District Rep. Roman Romulo, Marikina 1st District Rep. Marcy Teodoro, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co.

“Nothing happened. It’s like they covered it up. They weren’t even invited. I don’t understand why,” Marcoleta said in a radio interview, questioning why none of the lawmakers were summoned to the hearings.

He also decried the citing of “inter-parliamentary courtesy” as a reason for not inviting sitting House members. “That courtesy isn’t written in stone. It’s not absolute. Even if you’re a member of Congress, it’s still your choice whether or not to attend,” he said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson earlier explained that senators traditionally do not summon House members to hearings, just as the House does not summon senators.

But Marcoleta pointed out that Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco had already appeared voluntarily — twice — before the Senate Blue Ribbon panel.

“He went voluntarily, even twice. And now they’re citing inter-parliamentary courtesy? That shouldn’t be used as an excuse,” he said.

For Marcoleta, the refusal to invite other congressmen raises suspicion.

“It’s obvious they’re covering for them. When it comes to congressmen, they suddenly get scared. But it’s just an invitation. If they have nothing to hide, why can’t they come?” he said.

The senator noted that public officials have a responsibility to defend their integrity whenever they face allegations of wrongdoing.

“We are public figures. The people trusted us with their votes. If our names get dragged into issues like this, it’s our obligation to clear them — for the sake of the people who put their trust in us,” he said.

Marcoleta clarifies wife’s job

Meanwhile, Marcoleta denied any link between his wife and the Discayas, the public works contractors at the center of the multibillion-peso flood control controversy.

Marcoleta clarified that his wife, Edna M. Marcoleta, serves only as an independent director and chair of the audit committee at Stronghold Insurance Co. Inc., one of the country’s top non-life insurers.

Stronghold issued bond obligations for contractor-couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya, who are under scrutiny in connection with fraudulent flood control projects. A bond obligation guarantees a party will fulfill its contractual or legal responsibilities.

“They didn’t even bother to research what an independent director really means,” Marcoleta said.

He explained that an independent director cannot qualify for the position if they are related to the company’s owners or are personally connected to its decision-makers.

“You don’t qualify as an independent director if you are related to the owner or if you know anyone who makes the decisions there,” he explained.

Marcoleta emphasized that his wife’s role is solely to protect the interests of the minority shareholders and to uphold the company’s objectivity.

“You don’t have any ownership there, nor do you have anything to do with those who have interests in the company. That’s the role of an independent director,” he added.