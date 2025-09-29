Marcoleta denies ties to Guteza

Senator Rodante Marcoleta said he has not been in contact with Orly Guteza, who stood as one of the witnesses during the recent Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on anomalous flood control projects.

Guteza, a former security consultant of Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, accused former House Speaker Martin Romualdez of involvement in the flood control anomaly.

He was brought by Marcoleta at the hearing last Thursday, saying former Rep. Michael Defensor introduced him to Guteza.

"Hindi ko siya nakakausap. Ang mga nakakausap niya yung mga talagang taong pinagtitiwalaan niya bago ako makausap niya (I haven't talked to him. The only he people he talks to are the people he really trusts before he talked to me)," Marcoleta said.

The senator said he believes Guteza is also currently staying with his friend from the Philippine Marines as he is already facing threats to his life.

"May nagtatangka na rin daw sa buhay niya (Someone is also trying to kill him)," he added.

Guteza, a former Marine, said he once delivered 46 suitcases that contained cash to Co and Romualdez.

However, the lawyer who notarized his affidavit denied doing so, stating that the use of her notarial details was falsified and unauthorized.

Guteza was supposed to meet with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday, 26 September, but he was a no-show.

Despite it, Marcoleta said Guteza remains a "very credible witness."

"Sa nakita ko sa aking karanasan bilang isang trial lawyer, credible na credible itong tao na ito. Kaya nga pinipilit na butasan eh (From what I've seen in my experience as a trial lawyer, this person is very credible. That's why they are trying to expose him)," he noted.