Magalong jokes about becoming 'mascot' after conflicting ICI statements

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong couldn’t help but laugh at the contrasting statements made by Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro regarding his appointment as special adviser and investigator for the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), tasked with probing corruption in government projects.

The two videos, posted by the Youth for Good Gov Alliance, show Castro first saying on 13 September 2025, that Magalong was appointed as a special adviser and would act as an investigator for the ICI. In a later statement on 26 September 2025, she clarified:

“So liliwanagin po natin, ang pagtatalaga po sa kanya ng pangulo ay bilang special adviser at Hindi po lead investigator or in any other form na pag-iimbestiga, Hindi po siya naitalaga sa pag-iimbestiga, at Hindi po... at wala po siyang power over the PNP and CIDG...”

Reacting to the conflicting remarks, Magalong quipped on social media:

“Kung ganito ang 'clarity,' baka next month...mascot na lang,” attaching an icon of a clown face.

Magalong tendered his resignation on 26 September, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a legal team to review the legality of Magalong’s role in the ICI while serving as city mayor. In his resignation letter, he noted that Malacañang's pronouncements “have undermined the role and mandate entrusted to him.”

Meanwhile, the “Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership” expressed concern that political attacks and unfounded doubts regarding Magalong’s work threaten the integrity of the commission’s fact-finding mission.

During a recent awarding ceremony at Camp John Hay, Magalong apologized to the people of Baguio City for his absences while participating in ICI investigations across the country.

“Napakahirap labanan ang korapsiyon dahil lagi na lang may mga taong wala nang ginawa kundi mamumulitika at sirain ang ating reputasyon. Ganyan na talaga ang sistema natin dito,” he said, criticizing those attacking him as no different from powerful individuals undermining the nation.