Magalong exits with a joke; Azurin takes over

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong bowed out of his post as special adviser to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), poking fun at Malacañang’s “confusing clarity” over his role in the body.

“If this was their idea of clarity, maybe next month… I’ll just be a mascot,” Magalong quipped on social media, attaching a clown emoji.

The remark came after Palace spokesperson Claire Castro made two contrasting statements.

On 13 September, she announced that Magalong had been appointed as both an adviser and investigator of the ICI. But by 26 September, she clarified: “To be clear, the President only appointed him as special adviser, not as lead investigator or in any other investigative capacity. He has no authority over the PNP or CIDG.”

Magalong resigned that same day, citing Malacañang’s pronouncements as having “undermined the role and mandate entrusted to me.”

Azurin takes over

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted Magalong’s resignation and has named retired Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as his replacement.

Azurin, who served as PNP chief from August 2022 to April 2023, will now be a special adviser and investigator of the ICI.

A long-time police officer who rose through the ranks, he once headed the Northern Police District and served in various posts in Mindanao. During his PNP stint, Azurin pushed for an internal cleansing, anti-drug operations, and stronger community policing, although his term was also marked by leadership tensions within the police force.

Malacañang said Azurin’s experience would be crucial to the government’s anti-corruption drive in infrastructure.

“His efforts in safeguarding the integrity of institutions have been vital to the government’s campaign against corruption. The administration is confident his expertise will further strengthen the commission’s mandate to uphold accountability and transparency in the use of public funds,” the Palace said.

Azurin will formally assume the post after settling personal and administrative matters.

The Palace also thanked Magalong for his service, saying his work was “vital in protecting the credibility of the commission.”

Magalong apologizes to constituents

Before leaving, Magalong apologized to Baguio City residents for his frequent absences while he was traveling across the country for the ICI. But he also issued a stinging message to his critics:

“It’s very hard to fight corruption when there are people who do nothing but politicize and destroy our reputation. That’s really how the system works here,” he said during a recent event at Camp John Hay.