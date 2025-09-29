Klarisse De Guzman bares her heart after Big Dome triumph

Fresh from the resounding success of The Big Night Concert at the Araneta Coliseum, Klarisse De Guzman poured her heart out in a message of gratitude—one that revealed the soul behind her powerhouse vocals.

The singer, who first captured the nation’s attention with her soaring ballads, looked back at her milestone performance not only as a triumph of music but also as a tapestry woven from teamwork, family, and faith.

Glam, groove, and guidance

Klarisse first turned the spotlight on the people who made sure she shined at her best. “To my amazing glam team—Ica Villanueva, Jelly Eugenio, Paul Nebres—thank you so much, mga mami!” she wrote. Behind the scenes, it was a well-oiled machine, from A-Team dancers under Coach Arda (“the best kayo, pak na pak!”) to the precision of Musical Director Sir Rey Cantong and the artistry of Six Part Invention.

She also acknowledged her vocal mentor, Teacher Annie, for ensuring that every note soared, and gave a warm salute to director John Prats. “Grabe ka, Direk! I am truly grateful to you, Direk Pratty, and the whole team,” she shared, underscoring the collaboration that made her Araneta dream come alive.

Fans who became family

No Klarisse concert would be complete without her loyal fandom. From the Klangsters and Klarissenatics to her international fan clubs, she honored their relentless support: “Thank you so much sa mga projects, banners, ganap at hirap ninyo before and during the concert. Na-appreciate ko ‘yon lahat. Love you all!”

Her gratitude extended to her “nakchis,” Joshua and Johans, who not only assisted her but even memorized her dance steps along the way—a testament to how her inner circle has grown into an extended family.

Anchored by love

At the heart of Klarisse’s journey remains her family—Mama, Mommy, Kring, Robbie, and Trina—whose unwavering support she called her “source of strength.”

And in the most poignant part of her message, Klarisse dedicated the night to her late father:

“To my angel, Papa. I know you’re watching me from heaven. I know you were with me that night. I hope you’re proud of me. I miss you so much, Pa.”

A concert beyond the stage

Klarisse’s Big Night was more than just a sold-out show at the Big Dome. It was a celebration of resilience, gratitude, and the unseen bonds that carry artists toward their greatest performances. Her heartfelt message after the curtain fell proved one thing: Klarisse De Guzman doesn’t just sing with power—she sings with a heart that remembers.