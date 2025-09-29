In the hands of Sunshine

She is regarded as one of the rising visual artists of Oriental Mindoro, known for works that combine technical mastery with subjects deeply rooted in local culture, bringing to the fore the identity and heritage of her province.

Sunshine “Shine” Vitto from the town of Pinamalayan has been steadily carving a name for herself, not only in her home province but also beyond its borders.

She is particularly recognized for her striking depictions of the human hand — its anatomy, colors and unique gestures. Close to reality yet infused with emotion, her renderings suggest layers of meaning and unspoken pleas. Without facial expressions to convey sentiment, Vitto communicates feeling, passion and thought through the intricate details of hands: veins, textures and movement.