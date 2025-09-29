In the hands of Sunshine

She is regarded as one of the rising visual artists of Oriental Mindoro, known for works that combine technical mastery with subjects deeply rooted in local culture, bringing to the fore the identity and heritage of her province.
Sunshine “Shine” Vitto from the town of Pinamalayan has been steadily carving a name for herself, not only in her home province but also beyond its borders.
She is particularly recognized for her striking depictions of the human hand — its anatomy, colors and unique gestures. Close to reality yet infused with emotion, her renderings suggest layers of meaning and unspoken pleas. Without facial expressions to convey sentiment, Vitto communicates feeling, passion and thought through the intricate details of hands: veins, textures and movement.
An electrical engineer by profession, she brings the discipline of systems and order into the beauty of her artistic practice. She works with a wide range of media — oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media and sculpture — channeling her aspirations, observations and convictions. Her art often reflects both celebration and struggle, revealing stories of resilience and hope.
Themes of familial love, environmental protection and the agricultural life of Oriental Mindoro recur in her creations, grounding her art in the lived realities of her community.
As her name suggests, Vitto’s future looks bright. Her work sustains her in more ways than one — literally, as a profession, and figuratively, as nourishment for the growing circle of clients and collectors who admire her vision.
In recognition of her achievements in a career that spans nearly a decade, Vitto was twice named a finalist in the Gawad Pamana sa Sining at Kultura of the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro in both 2023 and 2024. Established in 2022, this award is the highest honor bestowed by the province on its outstanding practitioners in culture and the arts.