Imee warns illegal drugs rampant again

Senator Imee Marcos on Monday, 29 September, warned that illegal drugs are once again rampant across the Philippines.

In her privilege speech, Marcos lamented that the country's struggle against illegal drugs "appears to have weakened in the last few years, in intensity and in focus."

"The Philippines has fought long and hard in a flailing war against illegal drugs. Drug trafficking, substance abuse, and the full gamut of crimes related to drugs continue to destroy lives, break Filipino families, and weaken our communities," she said.

Marcos noted that the country seems to be backsliding in its efforts, citing that a total of 5,859 barangays remain classified as drug-affected and 1.479 million Filipinos continue to use illegal drugs.

Since January 2024, a total of P52.12 billion worth of illegal drugs have been confiscated, she said, showing that the flow of illicit substances remains alarmingly persistent.

"Former drug addicts have reverted to using drugs. Those who were once afraid have become braver. Pushers no longer hesitate. Users, instead of receiving treatment, are given an alibi," she added.

"The Philippines has been devastated. There are far more Filipino drug addicts. Many have been robbed while trying to find money to support their vice. Crime is rampant because drugs are once again rampant," Marcos said.

To address the problem, she urged the Senate to concur in the ratification of the Letter of Agreement (LOA) on Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement between the Philippine government and the United States of America.

Marcos, who sponsored Senate Resolution No. 139—titled the Resolution Concurring in the Ratification of the LOA on Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the United States of America—said that under the LOA, law enforcement personnel participated in international and regional training on drug prevention and advocacy.

Filipino doctors have been certified in internationally recognized standards for drug abuse treatment, while prosecutors and lawyers received specialized training, which helped produce the 2017 edition of the Prosecutors' Manual, largely with the assistance provided through the LOA.

"By our concurrence, the Senate will guarantee our drug enforcement and justice departments' access to funding, resources, expertise, and the invaluable assistance of the US in this global war against illegal drugs and organized crime," Marcos stressed.

"Just as important, our ratification of this LOA will send a strong signal to the international community that the Philippines honors all its obligations under the agreements it signs."