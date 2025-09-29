ICTSI relocates CLIA Pouso Alegre to larger Minas Gerais hub

CLIA Pouso Alegre, an off-dock Customs bonded facility operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has relocated to a larger and more modern site in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The move establishes a more efficient logistics corridor designed to give shipping lines faster and more competitive access to one of Brazil’s most dynamic economic regions.

Strategically located along the Rio-Minas corridor, the new facility benefits from a direct multimodal connection to Rio Brasil Terminal at the Port of Rio de Janeiro. This creates a streamlined supply chain from seaport to hinterland, serving industries in Minas Gerais including agribusiness, meat exports, automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

“With this move, we have developed a direct and more seamless connection between local industries and the global market. We have also made it easier for shipping lines to reach their customers more efficiently via road and rail link from the Port of Rio de Janeiro,” said Rafael Cardoso, chief commercial officer of CLIA Pouso Alegre and Rio Brasil Terminal.

The relocation also boosts capacity and service offerings. The 49,800-square-meter site now features a 12,600-square-meter warehouse and a bonded area capable of handling up to 620 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Other facilities include a 1,800-TEU depot area and a 360-square-meter warehouse dedicated exclusively to export operations—capabilities that were not available at the former site.

ICTSI said the enhanced synergy between CLIA Pouso Alegre and Rio Brasil Terminal strengthens the Port of Rio de Janeiro’s role as an alternative gateway for cargo moving in and out of Minas Gerais. The arrangement is expected to shorten transit times, improve predictability, and provide shipping lines with the option to return empty containers at CLIA’s depot.

The facility officially commenced operations on 1 September 2025, at its new address on Rodovia BR 381, Km 861 Limeira, Pouso Alegre.