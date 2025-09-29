ICI vows accountability from those behind anomalous flood control projects

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is taking a cautious and methodical approach in building a strong case against those allegedly involved in irregularities surrounding flood control projects.

In a television interview on Monday, ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka emphasized that the commission’s commitment to ensuring any case filed before the Office of the Ombudsman is “airtight” and backed by solid, corroborated evidence.

“Very important po sa amin na (to us that) whatever we file, whatever we recommend to the Ombudsman will be airtight, will be backed with sufficient evidence, and corroborated,” Hosaka said.

“Mahirap po kasi na makikinig po tayo at maniniwala na po tayo agad sa testigo ng isang tao na hindi pa po natin nabe-verify 'yung kanyang credibility at nako-corroborate ng ibang testigo (It's hard to listen easily and immediately believe the testimony of someone whose credibility we haven't yet verified and whose statements haven't been corroborated by other witnesses),” he said.

He noted that the commission is proceeding carefully to uphold due process and the rule of law, even amid public pressure for swift results.

“So as much as possible, nag-iingat po kami. Kailangan po gawin namin ang trabaho ng ICI sa tamang pamamaraan, naayon sa batas (we are careful. We need to do our job properly, according to law), at under the rule of law,” he added.

Hosaka also addressed the ICI’s decision not to livestream its hearings, citing the need to avoid turning the investigation into a media spectacle.

“We want to be very careful with this matter because we don’t want this to turn into trial by publicity because investigation po ito,” he said.

Hosaka earlier stressed that the ICI “will not allow itself to be used for any political leverage or agenda by any individual or group.”

Meanwhile, Hosaka acknowledged Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong’s contributions to the investigation as the ICI's special adviser, saying his resignation was “regrettable.”

“Malaki ang tulong ni Mayor. Medyo nakakapanghinayang na nagbitiw siya bilang special adviser (Mayor helped a lot. It was regrettable that he resigned as a special adviser),” he said.

"We’re mandated to continue. Investigation will continue despite ng pagbibitaw ni Mayor Magalong na malaki naman talaga ang tulong sa ICI (Investigation will continue despite the resignation of Mayor Magalong who contributed a lot to the ICI),” he added.

Magalong had earlier stated that his decision to step down would not affect his personal crusade against corruption. Malacañang has since said that Magalong’s appointment as a special adviser would undergo review.

The ICI, formed to investigate alleged corruption in public infrastructure spending, is tasked with uncovering irregularities and recommending legal actions to ensure accountability in the use of government funds.

It is being chaired by retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. Other members include former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson and SGV & Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo.