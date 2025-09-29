ICI flags P289-M Mindoro flood control project over missing specs, lapses

An interim report and recommendation was submitted by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to the Office of the Ombudsman concerning Contract ID No. 24E00047, a P289.5-million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The project was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region IV-B through contractor Sunwest, Inc. The project involves the construction of a road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River.

Based on documents endorsed by DPWH and a September 2025 inspection by DPWH Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon and Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor, it was observed that the steel sheet piles installed measured only about 2.5 to 3 meters in length, despite the contract’s Detailed Engineering Design requiring 12-meter piles.

The discrepancy, if applied across the project, could potentially result in public losses estimated at over P63 million.

The ICI also noted apparent deficiencies in documentation supporting progress billings. Several payments were approved despite missing records, and in some instances, identical photographs were reused to justify separate billings.

These circumstances may indicate lapses in project verification. Certifications by DPWH officials attesting to compliance with specifications and workmanship thus appear questionable and require further investigation.

The project contractor, Sunwest, Inc., has been reported to have historical links to Cong. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, former chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations. While Cong. Co claims to have divested his interests, reports suggest he may potentially retain beneficial ownership. The Commission underscores that additional evidence is needed to establish any definitive connection.

At this stage, the findings remain preliminary, and the ICI has recommended that the Ombudsman evaluate whether potential violations may exist under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; the Malversation and Falsification provisions of the Revised Penal Code; the Government Procurement Reform Act; and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees.

Further evidence will be submitted by the ICI within 15 days. The Commission emphasized that it does not make categorical findings of guilt and that responsibility for determining liability rests with the proper authorities. This interim report is intended to assist in ensuring accountability in infrastructure projects and in protecting the integrity of public funds.