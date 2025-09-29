ICI: Evidence must be airtight

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is taking a cautious, methodical approach in building a strong case against those allegedly involved in irregularities in flood control projects.

In a television interview on Monday, ICI executive director Brian Keith Hosaka emphasized that any case filed before the Office of the Ombudsman must be “airtight” and backed by solid, corroborated evidence.

“It’s very important to us that whatever we file or recommend to the Ombudsman will be airtight, backed with sufficient evidence, and corroborated,” Hosaka said.

He added, “It’s hard to immediately believe a witness whose credibility we haven’t verified and whose statements haven’t been corroborated by others.”

Hosaka stressed that the commission is proceeding carefully to uphold due process and the rule of law, even amid public pressure for quick results. “We are careful. We need to do our job properly, according to law and under the rule of law,” he said.

The ICI has also decided not to livestream its hearings to prevent turning the investigation into a media spectacle. “We want to be very careful because we don’t want this to become a trial by publicity; this is an investigation,” Hosaka said.

He affirmed that the ICI “will not allow itself to be used for any political leverage or agenda by any individual or group.”

At the same time, Hosaka acknowledged the contributions of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the commission’s former special adviser, calling his resignation “regrettable.”

“Mayor Magalong helped a lot. It’s regrettable that he resigned as special adviser,” Hosaka said. “Investigations will continue despite his stepping down, (he) truly contributed a lot to the ICI.”

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, meanwhile, urged the commission to increase its transparency.

“I urge the ICI to reconsider its decision. Transparency is fundamental to public accountability. Please open your proceedings to the public. Do not test the people’s desire to know the truth,” he said.