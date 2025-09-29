Hope from within at 10: A decade of empowering Filipino cancer patients

This September, on Patient Safety Day 2025, Hope From Within (HFW) — a multi-stakeholder cancer advocacy campaign led by MSD in the Philippines — marks its 10th anniversary with a renewed call to action: put Filipino cancer patients at the center of healthcare solutions. The milestone is not just a celebration of the past decade but also a challenge to intensify efforts to close gaps in cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment access nationwide.

A movement born from advocacy

Launched in 2015, Hope From Within has grown into a powerful movement redefining cancer care through education, patient empowerment, and policy advocacy. Over the years, the campaign has touched more than 20 million Filipinos, mobilizing communities, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and patient groups to push for the full implementation and funding of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA).

“Every Filipino cancer patient deserves the best possible chance, not just to survive, but to live well,” said Andreas Riedel, President and Managing Director of MSD in the Philippines. “Hope From Within was founded on the belief that patients should always be at the heart of healthcare decisions. Ten years on, our mission is stronger than ever: to close the cancer care gap, make treatment accessible, and give every patient the dignity of hope.”

Patient safety, precision medicine

This year’s Patient Safety Day underscored a key message: true patient safety in cancer care goes beyond avoiding harm — it means timely diagnosis, affordable treatment, and equal access to innovative therapies. For many Filipinos, these remain elusive.

“HFW has become more than a campaign — it is a movement that opens doors for patients,” said Allan Ancheta, Business Unit Director for Oncology at MSD in the Philippines. “From early screening to expanding treatment options, the goal has always been to make quality cancer care a reality for every Filipino. Our commitment is to continue breaking barriers so no patient is left behind.”

Through programs such as Cancer Game Plan PH and Tita Hope Talks, HFW has advocated for stronger healthcare infrastructure, sustainable cancer assistance funds, and improved financing models. Building on these initiatives, the campaign stepped into precision medicine in 2024 with the launch of the “Hit the Mark” campaign.

In partnership with diagnostic laboratories, including Hi-Precision Diagnostics and Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, the program simplifies access to biomarker testing for lung cancer patients. With just one unified form, patients can be tested for key biomarkers such as EGFR and PD-L1, giving oncologists vital information to recommend the most effective, personalized treatments from the outset.

“We cannot talk about patient safety without addressing accessibility,” Riedel emphasized. “Safety is compromised when treatment is delayed or denied. That’s why we work with partners to strengthen the cancer care continuum—from financing reforms to biomarker testing—so that every patient receives care when they need it most.”

Digital tools

Looking ahead, HFW is also expanding into digital innovation. Soon to be launched is Let’s Talk Lung, an AI-powered chatbot available through the campaign’s website. Designed to support patients, caregivers, and the public, the chatbot will provide quick and reliable answers on lung cancer—from symptoms and diagnostic tests to treatment pathways.

This digital tool builds on HFW’s award-winning platform, extending its reach and ensuring patients have access to accurate, easy-to-understand, and timely information anytime, anywhere.

A decade of impact, a future of hope

Over the past 10 years, HFW has helped drive significant milestones: the passage of NICCA in 2019, the expansion of cancer assistance funding, and the growth of public-private partnerships that improve patient outcomes.

For Riedel and the advocates behind Hope From Within, the journey is far from over. “Ten years is just the beginning,” he said. “We will keep working until every Filipino patient feels seen, heard, and supported—and until no one has to fight cancer alone.”

Hope From Within’s legacy lies in its name: hope. After a decade of tireless advocacy, the movement enters its next chapter with one unshakable promise—to continue building a future where every Filipino facing cancer is given not just treatment, but dignity, compassion, and the chance to truly live.