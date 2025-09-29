Heart Evangelista loses 500K Instagram followers

Eagle-eyed netizens could not help but notice the seeming fast and furious postings of brands and products that have Heart Evangelista as their ambassador on her IG stories.

These relentless promotions, netizens claimed, are Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero’s counter-measure and answer to the reports that proliferated on major social news platforms that a couple of the brands that she endorses dropped her like a hot potato because of her association and connection with personalities who gives her “Love” a bad name.

Also, Evangelista’s bashers and haters noticed the nasty cut on the numbers of her IG followers. Two months ago, last July, Heart was the fourth most-followed Filipino celebrity on Instagram with 16.7 million followers. As of press time, the number of followers of Evangelista dropped to 16.2M followers. Doing the math, that is about 500K followers who said goodbye to Love Marie.

Thus, one cannot help but wonder: will this follower drop carry on and who must Heart Evangelista blame for the dwindling followers on her IG account?