GCash switches to InstaPay for cash-in transactions

GCash, one of the country’s leading e-wallets, will route all direct cash-in transactions through InstaPay starting 1 October, following the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) directive for online banks and e-wallets.

The move aims to ensure faster, safer, and more transparent fund transfers nationwide. GCash confirmed that it will not impose additional fees for cash-in transactions under the new InstaPay model.

However, partner banks may implement their own charges depending on their internal policies. Customers are advised to check with their respective banks for transition schedules and any updated service fees.

GCash emphasized its continued commitment to providing safe, seamless, and affordable services while collaborating with partner banks and regulators to enhance the overall digital financial ecosystem.