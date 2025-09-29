GameZone joins International Series Philippines as official partner

GameZone has joined the International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus, as the Official Entertainment Platform Partner ahead of the LIV Golf-backed event set for 23 to 26 October at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Manila.

Organizers described GameZone, the country’s newest digital table game provider, as a “perfect partner” to connect with sports and golf fans in the Philippines. The company is carrying its campaign #GandaNgGameZone, which aims to inject a new wave of fun and energy into the tournament.

The Manila stop marks the sixth of nine elevated events this season offering a pathway to the LIV Golf League through the International Series Rankings. The tournament will feature Asian Tour players vying for the top spot in the rankings, alongside major champions Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen.

Now on its fourth season, The International Series has staged tournaments in India, Macau, Japan, and Morocco, with upcoming stops in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.

Beyond the competition, the Sta. Elena event will feature headline concerts, exclusive hospitality, live music, gourmet dining, and immersive fan activities. Details of the concerts and entertainment lineup will be announced soon.

“The International Series is focused on expanding golf’s reach across Asia,” said Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series. “In the Philippines, our goal is to engage audiences beyond the traditional golfing community and create new opportunities for them to discover the sport.”

He added: “Through our partnership with GameZone, we’re able to connect with a wider audience and give them the chance to enjoy the energy and excitement of an International Series tournament live on the ground.”