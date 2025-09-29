SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
FLOOD ALERT: Monday, 29 September 2025

TIME: 1:45 PM
MMDA REPORTED FLOODING

MANDALUYONG CITY

  • EDSA Shaw Tunnel NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

MANILA CITY

  • Roxas P. Ocampo Service Road NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

PASIG CITY

  • EDSA Ortigas BMW SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • C5 Julia Vargas SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • C5 Ortigas Service Road SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

QUEZON CITY

  • EDSA Kamias Service Road NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • EDSA P. Tuazon Tunnel NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • Quezon Avenue BIR Road EB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • EDSA Dario SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • C5 Katipunan Ateneo NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • G. Araneta P. Florentino NB: Knee level. Not passable to light vehicles.

  • Araneta Maria Clara NB/SB: Waist deep. Not passable to all types of vehicles.

  • Mother Ignacia: Knee deep. Not passable to light vehicles.

  • Q. Ave / Biak na Bato / Victory Ave: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • E. Rodriguez / Araneta Intersection: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • Quezon Avenue in front of Capitol EB: Knee deep. Not passable to light vehicles.

  • EDSA Quezon Avenue before intersection NB: Tire deep. Not passable to light vehicles.

  • EDSA North Avenue NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • East Avenue Elliptical: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

TAGUIG CITY

  • C5 Kalayaan Service Road SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

CALOOCAN CITY

  • C3 NLEX Connector NB and SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

VALENZUELA CITY

  • MacArthur Highway: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • MacArthur Calle Uno EB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

MALABON CITY

  • Gov. Pascual Ave. (Sitio 6), Brgy. Catmon: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

  • Gov. Pascual Ave. Brgy. Acacia / Tinajeros (Ma. Clara): Half gutter deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

