FLOOD ALERT: Monday, 29 September 2025

TIME: 1:45 PM
MMDA REPORTED FLOODING
MANDALUYONG CITY
EDSA Shaw Tunnel NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
MANILA CITY
Roxas P. Ocampo Service Road NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
PASIG CITY
EDSA Ortigas BMW SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
C5 Julia Vargas SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
C5 Ortigas Service Road SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
QUEZON CITY
EDSA Kamias Service Road NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
EDSA P. Tuazon Tunnel NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
Quezon Avenue BIR Road EB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
EDSA Dario SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
C5 Katipunan Ateneo NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
G. Araneta P. Florentino NB: Knee level. Not passable to light vehicles.
Araneta Maria Clara NB/SB: Waist deep. Not passable to all types of vehicles.
Mother Ignacia: Knee deep. Not passable to light vehicles.
Q. Ave / Biak na Bato / Victory Ave: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
E. Rodriguez / Araneta Intersection: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
Quezon Avenue in front of Capitol EB: Knee deep. Not passable to light vehicles.
EDSA Quezon Avenue before intersection NB: Tire deep. Not passable to light vehicles.
EDSA North Avenue NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
East Avenue Elliptical: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
TAGUIG CITY
C5 Kalayaan Service Road SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
CALOOCAN CITY
C3 NLEX Connector NB and SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
VALENZUELA CITY
MacArthur Highway: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
MacArthur Calle Uno EB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
MALABON CITY
Gov. Pascual Ave. (Sitio 6), Brgy. Catmon: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.
Gov. Pascual Ave. Brgy. Acacia / Tinajeros (Ma. Clara): Half gutter deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.