FLOOD ALERT: Monday, 29 September 2025

TIME: 1:45 PM

MMDA REPORTED FLOODING

MANDALUYONG CITY

EDSA Shaw Tunnel NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

MANILA CITY

Roxas P. Ocampo Service Road NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

PASIG CITY

C5 Ortigas Service Road SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

C5 Julia Vargas SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

EDSA Ortigas BMW SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

QUEZON CITY

EDSA Kamias Service Road NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

EDSA P. Tuazon Tunnel NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

Quezon Avenue BIR Road EB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

EDSA Dario SB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

C5 Katipunan Ateneo NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

G. Araneta P. Florentino NB: Knee level. Not passable to light vehicles.

Araneta Maria Clara NB/SB: Waist deep. Not passable to all types of vehicles.

Mother Ignacia: Knee deep. Not passable to light vehicles.

Q. Ave / Biak na Bato / Victory Ave: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

E. Rodriguez / Araneta Intersection: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.

Quezon Avenue in front of Capitol EB: Knee deep. Not passable to light vehicles.

EDSA Quezon Avenue before intersection NB: Tire deep. Not passable to light vehicles.

EDSA North Avenue NB: Gutter‑deep. Passable to all types of vehicles.