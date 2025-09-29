FL joins China’s 76th anniversary celebration

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos joined the Chinese community last Thursday in marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The event was held at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City on 25 September.

“It was truly an honor to join the celebration of the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China,” Mrs. Marcos said in a social media post.

The event coincided with the farewell reception for Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

Earlier that day, Huang went to Malacañang for a farewell courtesy call.

The First Lady thanked the Chinese envoy for his service in strengthening Philippines-China relationship during the first three years of the Marcos administration.

“For almost six years, Your Excellency has worked tirelessly to nurture the bonds of friendship between the Philippines and China,” Mrs. Marcos said. “From the bottom of our hearts, maraming salamat, xiè xie.”

The First Lady has attended numerous events hosted by the Chinese Embassy, particularly those celebrating the shared culture and history of Beijing and Manila in Southeast Asia.

In return, Huang accepted President Marcos’ invitation to attend events in the Philippines, further strengthening the relationship between the Philippines and China.

“We wish you nothing but success and happiness as you return to Beijing and begin a new chapter,” Mrs. Marcos said.