Fil-Spanish booter savors Barca debut

Filipino-Spanish player Dro Fernandez remains on cloud nine after making his official debut last Monday (Manila time) for FC Barcelona.

The 17-year-old midfielder told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo that he never would have thought he would be put in the starting roster alongside the likes of striker Robert Lewandowski and two-time Kopa Trophy winner Lamine Yamal.

Fernandez, whose mother is of Filipino descent, played in the first half before being subbed off for Dani Olmo in Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

“I’m happy, very happy. It’s incredible. When they told me I’d be starting, I didn’t believe it at first, but then I calmed down,” Dro said.

“The players and the coach reassured me, they told me to do what I do well in training, and that gave me confidence.”

Fernandez has all the tools to become successful.

He is playing under German head coach Hansi Flick, who won LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España with Barcelona the season prior.

Fernandez also has the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League, the biggest club competition in the world.