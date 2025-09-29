Emma Mary Tiglao: Ready to shine at Miss Grand International 2025

All eyes are on Emma Mary Tiglao as she prepares to raise the Philippine flag at Miss Grand International 2025 in Thailand. Crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2025, Emma embodies the grace, strength, and resilience of the modern Filipina.

Carrying the hopes of the nation, she steps onto the global stage not just to compete, but to inspire — a true queen with beauty, purpose, and heart. With her sights set on achieving a back-to-back crown for the Philippines, Emma is ready to prove once again that the spirit of the Filipina is unstoppable.