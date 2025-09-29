Eat Bulaga!’s TVJ wins CA copyright case

The Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal of Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) in the copyright case filed by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, also known as TVJ, hosts of Eat Bulaga!, the longest-running noon-time musical variety program, which now airs on TV5 and online platforms.

A statement from Senate President Tito Sotto’s office said the Court of Appeals confirmed that TAPE is not the owner of the recordings and jingles of the noontime show Eat Bulaga! and that it used them without permission.

The court ordered TAPE to pay P2 million in temperate damages, P500,000 in exemplary damages, and P500,000 in attorney’s fees.

“The decision upholds the earlier ruling recognizing TVJ as the copyright owners of the materials in question,” the official statement read.

In December 2023, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) also canceled TAPE’s registration of the trademarks “Eat Bulaga!” and “EB.”

The three hosts left Eat Bulaga! on 31 May 2023, after a dispute with TAPE. The case has since become part of a wider legal fight between the hosts and the production company over the rights to the noontime program.