DOJ resets probe on missing sabungeros after CIDG submits USBs, affidavits

The preliminary investigation into the missing sabungero case was reset by the Department of Justice (DOJ) panel of prosecutors on Monday to 3 November, after the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP–CIDG) submitted digital files and affidavits.

Businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang’s lawyer, Gabriel Villareal, said the CIDG turned over five USB drives and five affidavits, with one more USB expected to be filed on Wednesday.

On the other hand, lawyer Charlie Guhit, who also attended the proceedings, confirmed that the panel allowed the USBs to be presented during the hearing but did not disclose their contents, which will form part of the case resolution.

Guhit said the panel permitted the files to be viewed during the hearing. “I will not anymore disclose what are the contents of the USB because that will be part of the resolution of the case,” he said.

The affidavits included statements from witnesses such as Gier Codilla, who, despite being a respondent in a related case before the Manila Regional Trial Court, filed his sworn statement in support of the complaint.

“The good thing is the PNP submitted the affidavits today and the copies were given to the respondents,” Guhit added.

Respondents, including Ang, have been directed to file their counter-affidavits by November 3, with the earlier deadline of October 13 reset to give defense counsels time to study the newly submitted materials. Villareal noted that Ang is required to personally attend the proceedings on that date.

Villareal told reporters 3 November is the date set for the respondents, like his client, to submit their counter-affidavits as this will allow them time to carefully study the new documents and consult with their clients.

Prosecutors are also expected to raise clarificatory questions to the CIDG during the 3 November session. The filing of counter-affidavits may be followed by reply affidavits from complainants before the case is submitted for resolution.

Guhit said that if respondents fail to appear or submit their counter-affidavits, the case will be submitted for resolution without them.

The case involves several individuals reported missing in recent years after being linked to illegal cockfighting operations or e-sabong activities.