DILG tightens price monitoring in storm-hit areas after Marcos’ price freeze order

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed Local Price Monitoring Councils to step up enforcement measures following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclones Nando and Opong, in line with President Marcos’ order imposing a price freeze in affected areas.

In an advisory, the DILG instructed local officials to intensify checks on business establishments to ensure compliance with Automatic Price Control, Price Freeze, and mandated price ceilings. The move seeks to prevent profiteering and address shortages of basic goods triggered by the twin storms.

“All Local Chief Executives, through their respective Local Price Coordinating Councils, are urged to immediately implement coordinated emergency measures to protect consumers and stabilize local markets,” the DILG said.

Among the measures are immediate monitoring of commodity prices and supply in disaster-hit areas, identifying additional essential items needed in emergencies, and submitting timely reports to the National Price Coordinating Council. The councils are also tasked to increase the frequency of monitoring in markets where shortages or sudden price spikes are observed.

Adjustments to reporting will be allowed once conditions stabilize, with monitoring scaled down when supply and prices return to normal.

The DILG also called on both businesses and consumers to cooperate in ensuring the availability of essential goods and fair pricing amid the challenges brought by the calamities.