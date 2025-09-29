DHSUD, DSWD link housing and social protection programs for 4Ps graduates

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have formalized a partnership to integrate social protection with housing assistance, awarding initial housing units to graduating Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in San Mateo, Rizal.

The agreement, sealed through a Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC), aligns the 4Ps with the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, ensuring that households transitioning out of poverty alleviation gain access to safe and affordable homes.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling underscored that the collaboration ensures continuity of government support.

“Mula sa suporta sa pangunahing pangangailangan, ngayon ay sinisiguro ng pamahalaan na ang susunod na hakbang ay ang pagkakaroon ng ligtas at disenteng tahanan para sa mga pamilyang nagsusumikap makaahon,” Aliling said, adding that the initiative fulfills President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to deliver coordinated assistance to vulnerable families.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian stressed that the alignment of programs “will benefit more of the country’s poorest of the poor,” noting that housing complements cash transfers and livelihood interventions in sustaining long-term gains.

The ceremony, held at Abuab Towers—a 17-building, 4,330-unit housing project in San Mateo—featured the turnover of homes to three graduating 4Ps families. Abuab Towers is one of the pilot developments under the Expanded 4PH Program, which aims to deliver multi-storey, climate-resilient housing communities nationwide.

Aliling added that the convergence reflects the vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas” where integrated shelter and welfare programs “build not just houses, but dignified futures for our people.”

For the business and policy community, the initiative highlights the government’s shift toward cross-agency program integration to maximize resources, ensure housing demand is met with sustainable supply, and promote inclusive growth through large-scale residential development.