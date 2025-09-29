SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (30 September 2025)
Published on

RAT

Love: If you have resentment, let it out; this is the right day to close the old and prepare for the new.

Health: Avoid too much salt in food to keep from feeling heavy.

Career: A good day to update your resume or portfolio.

Wealth: Review your budget this month. Which expenses can you cut?

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white quartz in the center of the table for financial clarity and protection.

OX

Love: For newlyweds, this month is a good time to deepen the relationship.

Health: Relax tonight, it is time to recharge the body and mind.

Career: Someone will notice your hard work; they may be the bridge to your next step.

Wealth: Luck may come in business or online orders.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Put a red envelope with a coin in your bag for good luck next month.

TIGER

Love: A simple “thank you” will soften misunderstandings; use it at the right time.

Health: Eat food high in iron if you often feel tired.

Career: A meeting will open up a new opportunity; be alert and ready.

Wealth: A good day to fix your online store or pricing.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Place a blue pouch on your working desk to avoid blocks in income or incentives.

RABBIT

Love: You can now take the relationship to the next level if you are both ready.

Health: Stretch during break times, especially if you have a desk job.

Career: Help may come from someone you did not expect.

Wealth: A good day to create a savings plan for October.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gold coin in your wallet in preparation for the new month.

DRAGON

Love: If there is something unsaid to your partner, it is better to express it today.

Health: Eat protein like eggs, fish, or tofu for brain power.

Career: You may meet your future mentor today; be receptive.

Wealth: You may save money from sudden promos or discounts.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a yellow paper under your mousepad for luck in digital work.

SNAKE

Love: Avoid pressure about pregnancy; emotional readiness and proper communication are more important.

Health: Eat fruits like pears or apples for hydration and digestion.

Career: A good day to organize emails and backlog.

Wealth: If buying something, make sure it is a long-term investment.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Place a green notebook on your working table for planned financial moves.

HORSE

Love: If you are ready to trust again, open your heart, a possible connection is coming.

Health: Do a light detox, eat only light food at lunch.

Career: A task you finish may bring you a bonus or recognition.

Wealth: A good day to sell extra items online.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 7

Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on the altar to activate a new cycle of income.

GOAT

Love: If you are in a relationship, remember that not all needs are verbal; observe with empathy.

Health: A good day to clean the bathroom or bedroom, cleansing of energy.

Career: You have a new idea, do not share it yet; develop it first.

Wealth: You may earn from a sudden freelance offer.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Place a white stone bowl under your desk to avoid career conflicts.

MONKEY

Love: Not all flirtations should be taken seriously; choose where to place your heart.

Health: Drink plenty of water, especially if it is hot at the workplace.

Career: Someone may offer you a collaboration or joint venture; consider it.

Wealth: Good timing to finalize a deal before the month ends.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 4

Advice: Place a tan-colored coin pouch in the cabinet as a transition charm for October success.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone you have avoided for a long time may reach out again. Just observe for now.

Health: Eat bananas for mood balance and energy boost.

Career: Your boss may notice your simple strategies and be consistent.

Wealth: Cash flow may come from an old client.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a red ribbon on the door to close the bad luck of the month and welcome fortune.

DOG

Love: If there is tension in the relationship caused by gossip or a third-party issue, do not let it escalate.

Health: Take a morning walk to boost the immune system.

Career: You may be reassigned; this is a good sign of growth.

Wealth: Good day to plan for big purchases in October.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal in your working corner to protect new beginnings at work.

PIG

Love: If you already feel light within yourself, it will be easier for new love to enter.

Health: Avoid sweets and oily food today.

Career: A positive message may come from a former boss or colleague.

Wealth: There may be leftover money this month; set it aside for your long-postponed wish list.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

Advice: Place a yellow crystal on the altar to invite new energy of abundance for the next month.

feng shui Horoscope

