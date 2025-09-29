Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If you have resentment, let it out; this is the right day to close the old and prepare for the new.
Health: Avoid too much salt in food to keep from feeling heavy.
Career: A good day to update your resume or portfolio.
Wealth: Review your budget this month. Which expenses can you cut?
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a white quartz in the center of the table for financial clarity and protection.
OX
Love: For newlyweds, this month is a good time to deepen the relationship.
Health: Relax tonight, it is time to recharge the body and mind.
Career: Someone will notice your hard work; they may be the bridge to your next step.
Wealth: Luck may come in business or online orders.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Put a red envelope with a coin in your bag for good luck next month.
TIGER
Love: A simple “thank you” will soften misunderstandings; use it at the right time.
Health: Eat food high in iron if you often feel tired.
Career: A meeting will open up a new opportunity; be alert and ready.
Wealth: A good day to fix your online store or pricing.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Place a blue pouch on your working desk to avoid blocks in income or incentives.
RABBIT
Love: You can now take the relationship to the next level if you are both ready.
Health: Stretch during break times, especially if you have a desk job.
Career: Help may come from someone you did not expect.
Wealth: A good day to create a savings plan for October.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gold coin in your wallet in preparation for the new month.
DRAGON
Love: If there is something unsaid to your partner, it is better to express it today.
Health: Eat protein like eggs, fish, or tofu for brain power.
Career: You may meet your future mentor today; be receptive.
Wealth: You may save money from sudden promos or discounts.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a yellow paper under your mousepad for luck in digital work.
SNAKE
Love: Avoid pressure about pregnancy; emotional readiness and proper communication are more important.
Health: Eat fruits like pears or apples for hydration and digestion.
Career: A good day to organize emails and backlog.
Wealth: If buying something, make sure it is a long-term investment.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Place a green notebook on your working table for planned financial moves.
HORSE
Love: If you are ready to trust again, open your heart, a possible connection is coming.
Health: Do a light detox, eat only light food at lunch.
Career: A task you finish may bring you a bonus or recognition.
Wealth: A good day to sell extra items online.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on the altar to activate a new cycle of income.
GOAT
Love: If you are in a relationship, remember that not all needs are verbal; observe with empathy.
Health: A good day to clean the bathroom or bedroom, cleansing of energy.
Career: You have a new idea, do not share it yet; develop it first.
Wealth: You may earn from a sudden freelance offer.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Place a white stone bowl under your desk to avoid career conflicts.
MONKEY
Love: Not all flirtations should be taken seriously; choose where to place your heart.
Health: Drink plenty of water, especially if it is hot at the workplace.
Career: Someone may offer you a collaboration or joint venture; consider it.
Wealth: Good timing to finalize a deal before the month ends.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 4
Advice: Place a tan-colored coin pouch in the cabinet as a transition charm for October success.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone you have avoided for a long time may reach out again. Just observe for now.
Health: Eat bananas for mood balance and energy boost.
Career: Your boss may notice your simple strategies and be consistent.
Wealth: Cash flow may come from an old client.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red ribbon on the door to close the bad luck of the month and welcome fortune.
DOG
Love: If there is tension in the relationship caused by gossip or a third-party issue, do not let it escalate.
Health: Take a morning walk to boost the immune system.
Career: You may be reassigned; this is a good sign of growth.
Wealth: Good day to plan for big purchases in October.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue crystal in your working corner to protect new beginnings at work.
PIG
Love: If you already feel light within yourself, it will be easier for new love to enter.
Health: Avoid sweets and oily food today.
Career: A positive message may come from a former boss or colleague.
Wealth: There may be leftover money this month; set it aside for your long-postponed wish list.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: Place a yellow crystal on the altar to invite new energy of abundance for the next month.