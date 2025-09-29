Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If you have resentment, let it out; this is the right day to close the old and prepare for the new.

Health: Avoid too much salt in food to keep from feeling heavy.

Career: A good day to update your resume or portfolio.

Wealth: Review your budget this month. Which expenses can you cut?

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white quartz in the center of the table for financial clarity and protection.