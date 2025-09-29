Couture craft exhibit makes Asian debut

With the intention of honoring the exquisite artistry of Dior’s design legacy, Niedermair devised the concept of capturing iconic creations from each designer, drawing from the house’s vast archives to reflect their individual visions through her distinctive visual language.

This unveiling—born of Niedermair’s artistic direction and realized in collaboration with Roitfeld’s refined styling—offers a thoughtful homage to Dior’s enduring legacy, casting a renewed light on the exceptional craftsmanship and visionary creativity that continue to define the House.

Dior opened its archive to UBS House of Craft for Roitfeld and Niedermair to select looks that honor Dior’s eight decades of leadership. The reveal of this photo exhibit brings Dior’s archives and legacy to life, revealing the highly detailed processes and imaginative minds that define the craft of couture and how their influence continues to define the legacy of the iconic Maison.

Through innovative programming and meaningful discussions, UBS House of Craft x Dior will offer a rare and exclusive opportunity to engage with masters of craft, with the goal of forging connection.

Programming will include a range of intimate conversations, panels, and workshops designed to deepen engagement with the craft of couture. A detailed program of talks, craft demonstrations and special events will be announced at a later date.

“Above all, this alliance is a celebration of excellence, haute couture eleganc, and the exceptional savoir-faire deployed by Dior since the triumph of the New Look in 1947. Carine Roitfeld’s passion and unique expertise, combined with the unrivalled talent of Brigitte Niedermair, a loyal collaborator of the House, highlight at once our timeless heritage and our creativity that is constantly reinvented by the various designers who have succeeded Christian Dior. This artistic dialogue is a tribute to audacity and virtuoso artisanship, at the convergence of past, present, and future, in a perpetually shifting cultural landscape,” says Olivier Bialobos, deputy managing director in charge of Global Communication & Image, Christian Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior.

UBS House of Craft is a global initiative celebrating excellence in craft across diverse disciplines, from couture and horology to gastronomy and more.

More information on UBS House of Craft can be found on http://www.ubs.com/hoc-sg.