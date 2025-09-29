Co under Interpol Blue Notice

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked Interpol to issue a Blue Notice for Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Elizaldy Co to track his whereabouts and gather information on his activities. Co is implicated in the controversial multibillion-peso flood control projects and budget insertions in the 2025 national budget.

“We spoke with the DoJ, and they told us they have requested a blue notice,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters at a Malacañang briefing on Monday.

“We are just waiting for the response,” she said.

Castro explained that a blue notice is not for arresting an individual, “but is issued only to track their whereabouts.”

“So, that’s it, our country will be informed and updated on the whereabouts and location of the person who is the subject of the blue notice,” she said.

Asked if she had information on the congressman’s whereabouts, she said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had visited the ICI headquarters in Taguig City for a proper coordination.

House Speaker Bojie Dy had given Co an ultimatum to return to the country by 29 September, after his travel authority was revoked on 18 September.

The House leader clarified that the revocation of Co’s travel permit should not be seen as a prejudgment.

Dy told Co it was “a necessary opportunity to answer the allegations against you directly and in the proper forum. Aside from the issues that have been raised against you, you also face a complaint that is now with the House Committee on Ethics.”