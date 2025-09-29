CLIA Pouso Alegre relocation unlocks Rio-Minas trade corridor

CLIA Pouso Alegre, an off-dock Customs bonded facility operated by the ICTSI Group, has relocated to a larger, more modern facility in Minas Gerais.

The move unlocks a more efficient, seamless logistics corridor that offers shipping lines a faster, more competitive option for serving one of Brazil’s most dynamic economic regions.

Strategically located along the Rio-Minas corridor, the new facility takes advantage of the direct multimodal connection to Rio Brasil Terminal at the Port of Rio de Janeiro to establish a more streamlined supply chain from the sea to the hinterlands.

Minas Gerais houses a large number of industries including agribusiness, meat exports, automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods, that would benefit from CLIA Pouso Alegre’s proximity to the seaports in Rio and Santos, as well as the airports in Guarulhos and Viracopos.

“With this move, we have developed a direct and more seamless connection between local industries and the global market. We have also made it easier for shipping lines to reach their customers more efficiently via road and rail link from the Port of Rio de Janeiro,” said Rafael Cardoso, CLIA Pouso Alegre and Rio Brasil Terminal chief commercial officer.

Stronger position

The relocation is an investment in capacity and service improvement that puts CLIA Pouso Alegre in a stronger position to help customers grow.

The new 49,800-square-meter site includes a larger 12,600-square-meter warehouse and a bonded area that can accommodate up to 620 TEUs.

Additional features of the facility include a 1,800-TEU depot area and a 360-square-meter warehouse exclusively for export operations — capabilities that were not available at the former site.

The enhanced synergy between CLIA Pouso Alegre and Rio Brasil Terminal positions the Port of Rio de Janeiro as a compelling alternative gateway for cargo moving in and out of Minas Gerais, offering a competitive edge through faster transit times, improved predictability, and the ability to return empty containers in CLIA’s depot.

New volumes

It presents shipping lines calling Rio de Janeiro the opportunity to capture new volumes traditionally routed through other gateways like Santos and Catarina.

CLIA Pouso Alegre commenced operations at its new location at Rodovia BR 381, Km 861 Limeira, Pouso Alegre on 1 September 2025.

CLIA Pouso Alegre is a Customs-bonded logistics hub in southeastern Brazil, strategically located in Minas Gerais near the country’s main airports and seaports.

Operated by the ICTSI Group, the facility anchors the Multimodal Rio-Minas corridor through its direct connection to Rio Brasil Terminal at the Port of Rio de Janeiro, creating a seamless link between local industries and global markets.