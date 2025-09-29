Chiz: Romualdez destabilizing Senate to evade flood control accountability

Senator Francis “Chiz" G. Escudero launched a scathing attack against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, accusing him of orchestrating a campaign to destabilize the Senate and divert attention from his alleged role in the anomalous flood control projects in the country.

In his manifestation at the Senate plenary, Escudero warned that Romualdez’s political maneuverings are not only undermining the Senate as an institution but also endangering national security and eroding public trust in democratic processes.

“Do not allow justice to be weaponized in the pursuit of selective accountability,” Escudero stressed, criticizing what he described as a coordinated attempt to pin the blame solely on senators while sparing House members despite their control over district-level budget allocations.

The senator pointed out that only one congressman, Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, has been implicated in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings so far, despite numerous testimonies that also named other lawmakers, including Romualdez.

Mob justice

Escudero slammed what he called a political “script and sarswela” that portrays senators as the main culprits while allowing congressmen, particularly powerful figures in the House, to evade investigation.

He accused Romualdez of being at the helm of this narrative, using his influence to manipulate public perception and avoid scrutiny.

“Are we truly for transparency and accountability? Or are we merely offering a politically convenient sacrificial lamb?” he asked, cautioning against what he described as “mob justice” driven by selective leaks and public outrage.

Escudero cited the testimony of retired Marines, Sgt. Orly Guteza, a former VIP security aide for Rep. Co, who claimed to have personally delivered 37 suitcases filled with cash containing P1.7 billion to Romualdez’s residence in Makati.

Despite this explosive revelation, Escudero lamented that Romualdez has not been subjected to any formal investigation or asset freeze.

“Ganito ba katindi ang kapangyarihang hawak ni Martin Romualdez? Tila ‘Da Name Dat Cannot Be Mentioned’ pa rin siya,” Escudero said, criticizing the absence of Romualdez in the recommendations of Department of Justice (DOJ) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Escudero further questioned why whistleblowers implicating Romualdez faced steeper requirements to receive witness protection compared to others whose testimonies only implicated senators.

“Bakit ang daming kondisyon bago ipasok ang mga Discaya sa witness protection?” he asked.

He cited the case of Brice Hernandez, a former DPWH engineer, who initially generated headlines for allegedly naming six senators.

However, Escudero revealed that when Hernandez clarified it was actually congressmen he would name, public interest suddenly vanished.

“Bakit interesado ang lahat sa anim na senador na idadawit kuno ni Brice Hernandez? Pero nung sinabi ni Brice na hindi pala senador kundi congressman ang papangalanan niyan, aba, biglang naglaho na parang bula ang atensyon dito,” Escudero said.

Escudero lamented that the powerful Leyte lawmaker should be accountable for his role in the irregularities in the infrastructure sector.

“Ako? Hindi ko kakampi si Martin Romualdez! Lalabanan ko siya at lahat ng panglilinlang niya!,” he said.

The former Senate President accused Romualdez of retaliating against him due to his role in the dismissal of the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, the removal of Rep. Co as Appropriations Chair, and the Senate’s scrutiny of anomalous infrastructure projects.

“Naging tapat lang naman ako at ginawa ko lang kung ano ang tama para sa bansa at sambayanan,” he said, adding that his integrity is now under attack as part of a broader cover-up.

Escudero appealed to his fellow lawmakers and the Filipino people to reject manipulation, demand full transparency, as well as to protect the truth, the Senate, and hold the real perpetrators accountable.

“Kung nais niyong lumitaw ang tunay na katotohanan… huwag niyong kampihan Martin Romualdez,” he said.

“Punitin natin ang script, at higit sa lahat, huwag magpadala, huwag sabayan, at huwag maniwala sa sarswela ni Martin Romualdez!,” he added.

As the Senate continues its inquiry into the controversial flood control projects, Escudero promised to defend his name and protect the institution from what he called a “politically-motivated demolition job.”