Chiz blasts Martin over flood cover-up

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Monday accused former House Speaker Martin Romualdez of orchestrating a “script and sarswela” to deflect the public outrage over the anomalous flood control projects, vowing that he would not join what he called a scheme to divide the government and the nation.

“Me? I will not side with Martin Romualdez. That’s why I will oppose him and all his deceptions,” Escudero said in Filipino, urging the Senate to resist being “used and manipulated” amid what he described as the weaponization of justice and the attacks on the Senate’s institutional integrity.

Romualdez fired back with a scathing response.

“I listened to Senator Chiz Escudero’s privilege speech. With all due respect, what we heard was not an exposé but a DDS script — the same recycled accusations we’ve long seen on troll pages and social media. He did not explain his own role in the flood-control kickbacks. Instead of clarifying, he chose to point fingers,” he said.

Senators scapegoats?

In his manifestation at the Senate plenary session, Escudero challenged what he called a coordinated campaign to make senators the scapegoats in the wake of emerging testimonies about ghost and substandard flood control projects, which he said were originally flagged in 2023 and 2024.

“There can only be one person, Mr. President, behind this script and sarswela,” Escudero said. “He is the reason for the chaos, the infighting, and the divisions shaking our country, all to protect his own sarswela.”

Escudero also accused Romualdez of using the testimonies of detained Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials to deliberately name-drop the senators and shield the congressmen allegedly involved in the misuse of billions in public funds.

Escudero said the true culprits were using diversionary tactics to avoid accountability.

“When you point a finger at others, three fingers point back at you,” he said. “They keep name-dropping senators, even though it’s clear they haven’t spoken to or given anything to any of them directly.”

Martin spared from probe

Escudero cited the case of Master Sgt. Orly Regala Guteza, who testified at the Senate under oath that he personally delivered 35 suitcases containing P1.7 billion in cash to Romualdez’s residence.

Despite all this, Escudero said, it was strange that Romualdez “has never been included in any investigation by the Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation, or even scrutinized by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

“Is Martin Romualdez really this powerful? Even though he is no longer speaker, he still seems to be ‘the name that cannot be mentioned,’ able to do as he pleases when it comes to selective justice,” he said.

Unlike other witnesses, Escudero emphasized that Guteza never sought immunity or protection, making his testimony, in the senator’s view, more credible.

“Isn’t Mr. Guteza the only witness who has no involvement in the flood control issue, and who has not asked for any immunity, deal, or protection in exchange for his testimony?” Escudero said.

“He was the first to testify about personally delivering money right to Martin Romualdez’s own house,” he noted.

Why only senators?

Escudero criticized what he called “selective justice,” questioning why no investigation or freeze order has been issued against Romualdez or any other congressmen named in the testimonies of witnesses and accused.

He said that while some senators were swiftly subjected to public scrutiny and legal action, congressmen, except for Rep. Zaldy Co, appeared to enjoy immunity.

“Why was a freeze order immediately requested for the assets of the senators who were name-dropped? Yet, except for Congressman Zaldy Co, who seems to have been targeted already, not a single other congressman had a freeze order requested against them. But when it comes to Martin Romualdez, who had billions delivered right to his own house, the response was just, ‘we will work on it,’” he said.

Move to cut 2023 flood budget

Escudero recalled his 2023 push to reduce the flood control budget and reallocate it to agriculture, a move he claimed angered Romualdez and Co.

He asserted that this contributed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to veto parts of the 2024 and 2025 budgets and to remove Co from his position as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

“It’s not unlikely, Mr. President, that these also happened in 2023 and 2024, and in previous budgets, where there were numerous ghost and substandard projects, according to Secretary Vince Dizon, and even in the speech of our colleague, Senator Ping Lacson,” he said.

“But perhaps no one had the courage to tell the truth to President Marcos or report these matters to him before me,” he added.

Martin behind Sara impeachment?

Escudero accused Romualdez of using the now-dismissed impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte for political leverage.

“Martin Romualdez used the FLR — and President Marcos’ name — to push their unconstitutional impeachment complaint. They said, ‘Sign it! Because if you don’t, your FLR funds won’t be released before the elections,” he said.

According to Escudero, the controversial complaint was used as a bargaining chip to unfreeze congressmen’s funds that were “for late release (FLR).”

“I also want to confirm what Congressman Toby Tiangco said — that the filing of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte was used by Speaker Romualdez as a means to release their FLR funds, or ‘for late release’ funds, before the elections, even though he knew from the very beginning that the Senate could not discuss this until June,” he said.