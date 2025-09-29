Cebu welcomes new Archbishop Uy

Cebu has warmly welcomed Archbishop-designate Alberto Uy, D.D., as its new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

As of today, Tuesday, his official installation will be held.

Uy will replace Archbishop Jose Palma, who has reached the retirement age of 75.

The installation is set for 9:00 a.m. at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Uy was formerly the Bishop of Tagbilaran City.

He admitted to media feeling both humbled and overjoyed upon his arrival in Cebu.

"He chose me not because I am strongest or the most capable but because He has a mission to accomplish through my weakness," Uy said.

"It is God who chooses us, and when God chooses, He also equips... God's strength will always be enough."

He will be the fifth Cebu Archbishop as Pope Leo XIII appointed Uy as the new head of the Archdiocese of Cebu last July 16.

Uy has served as Bishop of Tagbilaran since 2016 and was consecrated and installed in January 2017.