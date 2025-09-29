Burst pipe disrupts water supply in Quezon City

QUEZON CITY — A 300-millimeter water pipe along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra burst Monday morning, causing flooded streets, interrupted water services, and heavy traffic during rush hour. The Manila Water concessionaire pipe reportedly began leaking Sunday afternoon, sending potable water into streets and some nearby homes.

Manila Water engineer Benjie Sacdalan said the company immediately dispatched a contractor, Abda Construction, to locate and repair the pipe. “The burst pipe was already located and fixed at around 10 AM Monday,” Sacdalan said.

Residents and nearby establishments reported significant flooding, with one security guard noting that water was pouring under the road, leading to service interruptions.

The pipe is located near a newly built spa, reportedly owned by the mistress of a Bulacan lawmaker.