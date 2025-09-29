Brewing bonds through coffee as Ceylanka’s expansion strengthens the country’s economic growth

In Southeast Asia, drinking coffee or tea is more than a morning ritual. It is a language of connection, a medium where stories are exchanged, and friendships are strengthened over steaming cups. This spirit of shared culture is at the heart of Ceylanka Group’s growing presence in the Philippines, where its brands Island Tea Co., Ceylon Coffee Club, and Belly Mucho have found a way to bridge people and economies alike.

Since arriving in 2017 with a single branch, Island Tea Co. and Ceylon Coffee Club have grown into a global network of more than 160 branches. In the Philippines, the aroma of Ceylon brews and the vibrance of Filipino flavors have given rise to over 400 jobs and more than 150 micro-businesses. Every store opening is not just an entry in a ledger but a new table set for communities to gather, share meals, and nurture opportunities.

Food has become the second thread of connection. Belly Mucho, with its Cebuano lechon belly and crispy liempo, has expanded to 45 branches across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in less than two years. It reflects how familiar comfort food, paired with coffee or tea, can create spaces where culture and livelihood meet.

For Ceylanka Director Minodh de Sylva, the growth is rooted in community partnerships. “Our franchisees aren't just partners, they're pioneers of inclusive growth. Each new branch represents jobs for communities and opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. In the Philippines, we've seen how micro-businesses can transform livelihoods, especially in emerging regions like Visayas and Mindanao. This is economic resilience in action,” he said.

The bonds forged in cafés and eateries extend beyond Philippine borders. Ceylanka recently introduced Sri Lanka’s first Filipino resto bar, Monster Cafe, in Colombo City Center Mall. Plans for a second location at the ITC Rathnadeepa Luxury Hotel by December 2025 signal the deepening culinary exchange between the two nations, where Sri Lankan teas and Filipino flavors sit side by side on the menu.

Local sourcing plays a vital role in this journey. By working with Filipino farmers and suppliers for milk, meat, and fresh produce, the Group turns every sip and every meal into a story of regional collaboration. Royalties are funneled back into training, research, and product development, creating a cycle that sustains both innovation and livelihoods.

Looking ahead, Ceylanka aims to open 30 more branches in the Philippines by 2025, focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities to ensure opportunities extend far beyond metropolitan hubs. This expansion is expected to generate another 100 jobs and welcome more entrepreneurs into the fold.

The sound of clinking cups, the aroma of coffee, and the laughter shared over plates of Filipino food now form a living reminder of how the simple act of dining together can strengthen not just friendships but economies. With every pour and every bite, Ceylanka Group is showing how ASEAN countries can keep building bridges, one table at a time.