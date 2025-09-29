Best junior golfers set for fierce battle

Fireworks are set to erupt right from the opening tee shots of the ICTSI Elite Junior Finals, as the much-anticipated Four-Ball format kicks off a groundbreaking three-day golf showdown at The Country Club in Laguna.

With two high-stakes matches scheduled in each of the three age categories (7-10, 11-14 and 15-18), the stage is set for an intense, drama-filled opener that could dictate the tone for the rest of this unprecedented Ryder Cup-style showdown.

Slated to begin tomorrow, the Junior Philippine Golf Tour season finale promises not just a culmination of a season’s worth of grueling battles, but a celebration of young talent rising to the biggest challenge of their budding careers. The elite 48 players — culled from two seven-leg elimination series — will represent North and South squads, their rosters earned through months of intense competition at championship venues across the country.

And now, they face perhaps their sternest test yet: TCC, a fearsome, championship-level course known for its deceptive length, lurking hazards and glass-like greens. The course will not only test skill — but nerve, strategy and composure — offering a battleground where heroes can rise just as easily as contenders can fall.

In a refreshing break from traditional junior tournaments, the JPGT Finals employs a Ryder Cup-style team format — a rarity in junior golf and a thrilling twist that injects layers of unpredictability into every swing, chip and putt. The unique structure fosters both team spirit and individual brilliance, demanding not just execution but chemistry and strategy.

Day 1 kicks off with Four-Ball (Best Ball) matches. Action begins with the boys’ 7-10 division from the first tee, followed by the 11-14 and the marquee 15-18 age groups. Simultaneously, girls' divisions tee off on the 10th, ensuring non-stop action across both nines.

On Day 2, the pressure mounts with the Foursomes (Alternate Shot) format with the grand finale — Friday's singles duels — featuring 24 matches staged in a winner-takes-all format. With one point at stake per match, the race to reach 24.5 points becomes a pressure cooker of nerves, skill and willpower.