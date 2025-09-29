Azurin replaces Magalong at ICI

Malacañang Palace on Monday announced the appointment of Philippine National Police Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. (Ret.) as the new Special Adviser and Investigator of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

“He will assume his duties after concluding his personal and administrative arrangements. The President thanks Mayor Benjamin Magalong for his service and contributions during his tenure,” the Palace said in a statement.

“His efforts in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the Commission have been vital to the government's campaign against corruption in infrastructure projects. The administration is confident that General Azurin's experience and leadership will further strengthen the Commission's mandate to uphold accountability and transparency in the use of public funds,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Palace spokesperson Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had already received Magalong’s resignation.

“The President has already accepted Mayor Magalong’s resignation. He is respecting his decision. We acknowledge his worth and merit, and also his resignation as Special Adviser,” Castro said in a Palace briefing.

She added that the Palace is also praying that Magalong’s resignation would not affect the current probe of the ICI.

“The composition of the ICI remains intact, and their integrity is there. In addition, the executive director is still there,” according to Castro.

Magalong laughs at conflicting statements

Meanwhile, Magalong couldn’t help but laugh at the allegedly contrasting statements made by Castro regarding his appointment as Special Adviser and Investigator for the ICI, tasked with probing corruption in government projects.

Two videos posted by the Youth for Good Gov Alliance show Castro first saying on 13 September that Magalong was appointed as a Special Adviser and would act as an investigator for the ICI. In a later statement on 26 September, she clarified:

“So, liliwanagin po natin, ang pagtatalaga po sa kanya ng Pangulo ay bilang Special Adviser at hindi po lead investigator or in any other form na pag-iimbestiga. Hindi po siya naitalaga sa pag-iimbestiga, at hindi po... at wala po siyang power over the PNP and CIDG...”

Reacting to the conflicting remarks, Magalong quipped on social media:

“Kung ganito ang ‘clarity,’ baka next month... mascot na lang,” attaching an icon of a clown face."