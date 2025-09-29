APECO seals JV to acquire equipment for Super Health Care

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) and medical device distributor Freya Trading, Inc. signed a Joint Venture Agreement to fully equip and operationalize the APECO Super Health Center in Casiguran, Aurora eyed to be operational this year.

In a simple occasion, APECO President and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway IV and Freya Managing Director Emmanuel Cueto sealed the JVA held in Pasay City last 25 September.

Under the agreement, APECO will provide the land and infrastructure support while Freya will fully fund the procurement, installation, and upgrading of all medical equipment, including initial medical supplies at no cost to the government.

Freya will also train the APECO Super Health Center staff, creating new jobs and opportunities for residents of Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag, (DiCaDi) and neighboring municipalities.

“This generous commitment allows us to fully equip the Super Health Center without putting additional strain on public resources. It’s a clear example of how partnerships with the private sector can deliver meaningful, sustainable solutions for our people,” PCEO Taway said.

APECO envisions the Super Health Center as a facility that will meet the future healthcare needs of its locators. Initially, it will be equipped to handle a wide range of services, such as routine check-ups and diagnostic tests to emergency care, urgent medical attention, and even minor surgeries and procedures.

The facility is also a vital infrastructure for the ecozone, especially as APECO positions itself as a retirement haven. A foreign company is looking into building a retirement facility within the Aurora ecozone.

With Freya’s expertise in supplying medical equipment, the Super Health Center will offer a wide range of services, including diagnostic and laboratory services, primary healthcare such as outpatient consultations and preventive care, emergency and urgent care, as well as minor surgeries and medical procedures.

“Our decision to invest and provide medical equipment at no cost to the government stems from the trust we have in APECO’s leadership and vision. Their clear direction gave us the confidence to move forward, knowing that this partnership will bring lasting benefits to the community and set a strong example of public-private collaboration to provide affordable, accessible and reliable service for the people,” Cueto said.

Aside from serving its future locators and stakeholders, the APECO Super Health Center seeks to bring quality healthcare closer to the people of DiCaDi, staying true to its mission of inclusive development. (RAFFY AYENG)