A night where every beat belongs

The second edition of "Sounds of Change" filled Hard Rock Café Manila with more than just music last11 September. It became a night where songs carried stories, and every beat reminded the audience of the power of community.

Organized by Best Buddies Philippines Foundation Inc. (BBPFI) in partnership with The Bistro Group, the benefit concert turned the stage at S Maison, Conrad Manila into a platform for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to showcase their talents.

“The first Sounds of Change concert was a great success; we are excited to help showcase the buddies the second time around,” said The Bistro Group’s Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Ronquillo-Along.

The lineup featured artists and ambassadors of BBPFI, including Anouck Weber, Clarence Cruz, Ian Borleo, Kyle Ebora, Luis Gatchalian, Mark Daza, Sky Jacoba, Alex Soriano, and Nep Gonzales III. Their performances went beyond entertainment, showing how music can connect people regardless of ability.

The concert also highlighted the role of collaboration. Students and faculty members from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s Music Production Program worked closely with the performers, providing guidance in set design, technical support, and creative direction. Department chairperson Patrick Frias described it as a demonstration of music’s wider impact.

“This initiative is a shining example of how educational institutions can leverage their resources and expertise to create meaningful, inclusive, and transformative experiences for individuals with diverse abilities. It demonstrates the power of music as a universal language and a powerful tool for social inclusion and personal growth,” Frias said.

Michelle Aventajado, BBPFI's executive director emphasized that the concert was not only about the music, but also about recognition. “Music is something that the buddies identify with; it brings people together all the time. It is meant to create change in the community. Sounds of Change will feature buddies with IDDs who have incredible talents as we believe that the best way to amplify these talents is to put the spotlight on them, even just for one night, and showcase their abilities,” she said.

BBPFI’s continues its mission to create safe spaces in schools and communities, nurture young disability advocates, and help connect individuals with IDD to meaningful opportunities. For one night, its work took center stage in the form of song, proving that inclusion can be heard as much as it can be seen.