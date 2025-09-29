A chance for an upgrade

Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong’s resignation from the Independent Commission for Infrastructure should not be seen as a setback. If anything, it’s a chance to give the ICI’s credibility a much-needed shot in the arm.

From the very beginning, his appointment as “special adviser” carried too much baggage. Lawyers were raising questions on whether it violated the Constitution’s ban on elected officials holding other government posts. And political watchers kept asking the obvious: could a man who once publicly backed Rodrigo Duterte be impartial when the investigation touches on the Dutertes and their allies? Those questions never went away. His resignation now lays them to rest.

Which means Malacañang now has an opening — literally and figuratively — to bolster the credibility of the ICI. Because let’s be honest, public trust in this body has been pretty tepid.

Chairman Andy Reyes’ own record doesn’t help, with people pointing to his pro-Duterte votes on the Supreme Court and that viral photo of him bowing deferentially to Senator Joel Villanueva, one of the lawmakers implicated in the flood control scam. Add to that the baffling decision to hold hearings behind closed doors, and it’s no wonder Filipinos aren’t exactly in a rush to believe this commission will deliver the truth.

The irony is that there are credible figures already in the room. Former DPWH secretary Babes Singson has the reputation and the competence to anchor the process. But doubts about the other members, plus Magalong’s now-abandoned post, have overshadowed the good. This is why the vacancy should be treated as an opportunity. Bring in someone who strengthens the ICI, not someone who makes people roll their eyes.

Why not appoint a Heidi Mendoza? She’s a former CoA commissioner and a proven corruption-buster who doesn’t scare easily. Or someone like Nic Torre, the former PNP chief whose reputation as a straight shooter has won him broad public support. The specific name matters less than the profile: independent, credible, and unafraid to poke at sacred cows. And yes, that includes the Dutertes, who are very much in the mix — from Pulong Duterte’s P51 billion in “flood control” allocations to Duterte allies like Senator Bong Go being linked to big-time contractors.

Because make no mistake: the public is watching. Tens of thousands of Filipinos marched last 21 September. Social media is still flooded with anger and receipts. We want names, we want numbers, and we demand accountability. And we know full well when we’re being given another palabas (show).

So, use the vacancy to upgrade. Show the public that the ICI is not a safe space for the compromised, or a stage for the usual suspects to proclaim their innocence. Because if this commission keeps looking for the truth like another clogged drain, don’t be surprised if the outrage turns into a flood that those in power will not be able to control.