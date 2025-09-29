4Ps graduates get huge boost

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) formalized a partnership Monday to integrate social protection with housing aid, awarding the first housing units to graduating beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in San Mateo, Rizal.

The two agencies sealed the agreement by signing a Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC), which aligns the DSWD’s 4Ps with the DHSUD’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

It institutionalizes the provision of housing assistance to ensure that households transitioning out of the poverty alleviation program gain access to safe and affordable homes.

The DHSUD and DSWD also awarded homes to three graduating 4Ps families during a turnover ceremony held at Abuab Towers in San Mateo. The Abuab Towers, one of the pilot developments under the Expanded 4PH Program, is a large-scale, 17-building project offering 4,330 multi-story housing units in Barangay Guitnang Bayan 2.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling underscored that the collaboration ensures continuity of government support for families moving toward self-sufficiency.