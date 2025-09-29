40 task forces sent for Masbate power

The Department of Energy (DOE) has mobilized 40 Task Force Kapatid (TFK) teams from several regions to help restore electricity in Masbate, one of the provinces hardest hit by Super Typhoon Opong.

The DOE, together with the National Electrification Administration (NEA), National Power Corporation (NPC), electric cooperatives (ECs), and oil industry partners, is mounting a joint response to bring back electricity to the province.

“Every resource and partner are now on the ground or on the move for Masbate.

The full force of the energy sector is united to restore electricity swiftly, protect lifeline facilities, and bring relief to every community affected by the storm,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said on Monday.

A 13-member team from the First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative, Inc. (FICELCO) has arrived to support the Masbate Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MASELCO).

They will be joined by nine more teams from Region V, while three to four others will be dispatched to Ticao Island to back up the Tablas Island Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TIELCO).

The 40 additional TFK teams from Regions III, V, IV-A, VI, and VII will be sent to Masbate with the help of the Philippine Navy.

Teams from Regions VI and VII are already at Polambato Port in Cebu, with the Philippine Ports Authority prioritizing their deployment through Pio Duran and Pilar ports.

NPC has also enlisted the Navy to transport vehicles and personnel from Luzon to reinforce its Power Restoration Task Force in Masbate.

Nine generator sets have been staged at the Mobo Substation for immediate use in critical facilities, while other requested gensets will be redirected to establishments needing backup power. Hospitals in Masbate already have their own units.

Fuel supply has been secured, with Filoil’s depot in Mobo and Shell’s depot in Masbate City fully operational and replenishments scheduled. Out of 27 gasoline stations in the province, 13 are operating to serve restoration teams and essential services.

Meanwhile, 25 ECs in 22 provinces across eight regions remain under monitoring due to the combined effects of Typhoon Nando, Opong, and Habagat.

Eighteen ECs are still experiencing partial outages, while five—BATELEC II, CAPELCO, QUEZELCO I, CASURECO I, and INEC—have already restored normal operations. MASELCO and TISELCO remain under total power interruptions.