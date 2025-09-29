17 Days of September

Seventeen days of intense volleyball action that featured 32 of the best teams in the world have come to a close on a historic Sunday night.

The final whistle was blown, confetti fell, fireworks lit, and a reign extended.

But the biggest winner of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship was neither Italy, which basked in glorious triumph after a second straight conquest, nor the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), which pulled off a hosting like no other amid ticketing controversies, media firestorm, Senate inquiries, and all.

It was Alas Pilipinas Men’s team itself that benefited the most.

Despite a heartbreaking five-set loss to Iran that ended their group stage run, the Filipino spikers had a shining moment that served as a beacon of hope and kicked off a renaissance in Philippine volleyball for the world to see.

Alas, which finished 19th overall, put the world on notice after a four-set win over Egypt to build a case for a Round of 16 following a jittery straight sets loss to Tunisia.

Although it ultimately ended with Alas missing the next round, the team proved that it could hold its own against well-experienced powerhouse squads.

“Honestly, just winning a set was already history for us. Then we ended up winning an actual game, and we even got close to making it to the Round of 16,” Alas top spiker and captain Bryan Bagunas said.

Bagunas’ team-up with wingers Marck Espejo and Leo Ordiales, and setter Owa Retamar produced results that exceeded expectations for a team, which only got its ticket to the World Championship by being the host nation.

Alas had its moment in the spotlight during the dramatic presentation of the coveted trophy following Italy’s 25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 25-10, win over a young but dangerous Bulgaria in front of a 16,429-strong crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena.

Alas’ Italian head coach Angiolino Frigoni from the lower stands handed the trophy to his 16 players, who one by one passed the hardware up to the upper box where Italy was waiting.

Bagunas then gave the championship trophy to Italy captain Simone Giannelli as the electric crowd joined the Italians’ celebration in a world-class closing spectacle.

But it doesn’t stop there for Alas, as the PNVF leadership has plotted a seven-year development plan with the FIVB to strengthen the men’s volleyball team,

The federation has vowed to sustain the momentum Alas built by throwing its full support especially with its bid to claim a historic breakthrough gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand in December.

History unfolded in the finale, whose gate attendance set the record as the most-watched men’s volleyball game in the country.

The gold medal match surpassed the 12,022 crowd during the equally massive Philippine hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup championship between eventual champion Germany and Serbia.

And with that came the night’s biggest surprise.

No less than FIVB President Fabio Azevedo and Brazilian volleyball legend and Senator Leila Barros announced that the country will be hosting the 2029 Women’s World Cup, opening the door for Alas Women’s to test its mettle against top volleyball nations.

“We’re really happy because they also announced a long-term seven-year program. This is something we’ve been waiting for — everyone in the volleyball community: men’s, women’s, beach volleyball,” Alas Women’s skipper Jia Morado-De Guzman said.

“This is the kind of program we’ve been waiting for years. It’s inspiring also for the next generation to come in right now. Right now is a really good time to come into Alas and show the world what we’ve got.”

Overall, the FIVB leadership expressed satisfaction not only with how the competition was organized and conducted, but also with the love and support of the volleyball-loving nation.

In return, the sport’s world governing body promised to help continue the development and improvement of the Philippines’ volleyball program.

Seventeen days may be a fleeting moment for Alas and the Filipino fans.

But the memories and experience — good, bad, controversial or political — won’t be fading anytime soon.

Maybe ever.