Yorme orders massive declogging operations

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered a major, two-day cleanup operation over the weekend to unclog flood-prone drainage areas and clear trash from the Manila Bay coast.

The operation, which took place Saturday and Sunday, was directed at several areas known for flooding during the rainy season.

The cleanup included a massive unclogging effort along Taft Avenue, spanning from the corners of U.N. Avenue, Kalaw Street and P. Faura Street, extending to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) area.

Drainage systems along España Boulevard were also cleared. Floodwaters tend to concentrate on the Manila side of España due to its lower elevation, as water flows rapidly from Quezon City.

Domagoso directed Department of Public Services (DPS) Chief Kenneth Amurao to ensure canals were functioning properly during the rainy season by “de-clogging and opening of concrete drainage covers.”

Meanwhile, DPS workers focused on coastal areas. The DPS Team Mandaragat conducted a cleanup drive along the Roxas Boulevard stretch of Manila Bay and the Baseco beach area.

In an interview, DPS director Kenneth Amurao said the city collected an estimated 20 tons of garbage that had washed ashore along Roxas Boulevard and Baseco beach.

The trash had been carried to the coastline from neighboring areas along Manila Bay.

Amurao said about 1,000 DPS workers reported for the Sunday cleanup in various places, including coastal cleanups, declogging major canals, and cleaning esteros (waterways).

That effort was also reportedly joined by 7,000 volunteers on Sunday, 23 September 2025.