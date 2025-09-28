Wuhan whiplash awaits Eala

Alex Eala looks poised to equal her career-best No. 56 rank despite her semifinal exit at the Jingshan Tennis Open at Jingshan International Tennis Tournament Center in China over the weekend.

According to the live Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking, the 20-year-old Eala is expected to move up two notches from No. 58 in the coming days.

Eala lost to No. 146 and eventual champion Lulu Sun of New Zealand, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6, in the semifinal of the WTA 125 tournament.

Even with the loss, the Filipina ace still pocketed $7,960 (P462,000).

The last time Eala achieved her career-best rank was last 30 June after making the final of the Eastbourne Open in London.

Since then, Eala hasn’t equaled her feat, let alone make it into the Top 50 of the WTA rankings.

She could have a chance to go even higher in the WTA once the Wuhan Open starts on 6 October.

Eala will face tough foes in Wuhan, including world No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland, Coco Gauff of the United States and defending champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Should Eala replicate her magical Miami Open run from last March into this WTA 1000 tilt, she is expected to shoot up in rankings once more.