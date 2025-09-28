UP breaks two-game skid

It might have taken three games but defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) finally got a win.

The Fighting Maroons ended a two-game slump, beating University of the East, 92-75, in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday.

Rey Remogat, a former Red Warrior, erupted for 21 points and dished out 10 rebounds as UP chalked up its first win in Season 88.

Big men Francis Nnoruka and Gani Stevens also had identical double-double games for the Maroons with 14 points and 10 rebounds each.

Precious Momowei led UE with a double-double of his own with 18 points and 10 rebounds as they absorbed their third straight loss in Season 88.