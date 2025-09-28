Unstoppable: Bottega Veneta’s Summer 2026 at Milan

The unstoppable boldness unfolds.

Louise Trotter’s debut collection for Bottega Veneta shined at Milan Fashion Week on 27 September, presenting 76 ready-to-wear looks that embodied elegance and sophistication.

Appointed to Bottega in December last year, Trotter had previously served as creative director for Joseph, Carven, and Lacoste. Prior to the event, she expressed her passion and determination rooted in her love for the craft as she told Vogue: “I want to believe that I’ve succeeded because of my work and because of who I am, and not just because I’m a woman.”

The stage design was minimal yet striking: a bright white runway accented only by a pink tree branch-like piece and gray-and-pink chain installations suspended from above. A focused low light illuminated the models as the audience sat on block-like seats in earthy and jewel-toned hues of amber, green, gold, smoky black, and ruby. Each piece glistened with glossy, uneven textures that transformed the seating into luminous works of art. Among the front-row guests were Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Lauren Hutton.

The fierce leather



From midsized coats to oversized bomber-style jackets, leather proved its timeless appeal, delivering looks that were nothing short of iconic. Women appeared empowered in plain, single-colored leathers, styled with complementary accessories and woven bags.

The fine texture



The coats highlighted a play of textures, accented by padded shoulders, intrecciato collars, and extended fringe-like panels.

The collection also spotlighted the comfort and grandeur of faux fur, ranging from long-sleeve shaggy tops to full-body cocoon wraps that showcased a soft, voluminous look.Feathers elevated the drama: from a white feather collar layered over a black coat to a vibrant feather skirt that flowed gracefully with movement. As Trotter explained “It has the feeling of fur and it moves like glass," the Vogue Runway reported.

Looks varied from full-body wraps to off-shoulder sophistication, blending formality with creativity in striking new ways.

Refined balance of shades



The collection is a sweet harmony of earthly colors; black, white, beige, gray, and navy blue, intertwined with hints of orange and red. Each tone grounded the dramatic textures in timeless sophistication. Monochrome dressing dominated, with single-tone tops, inners, bottoms, coats, and even bags and shoes.

The new collection of Bottega Veneta’s Summer 2026 show reflects Louise Trotter’s mastery of balance between bold innovation and classy look.