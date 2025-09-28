UN sanctions snap back on Iran after nuclear talks collapse

The United Nations reimposed broad sanctions on Iran Saturday after efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal failed, intensifying pressure on Tehran’s nuclear program and worsening an already fragile economy.

The sanctions target Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs but are expected to worsen an already fragile economy. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected a U.S. offer to hand over Iran’s entire stockpile of enriched uranium, calling it unacceptable.

An effort by Russia and China to delay the sanctions failed in the Security Council. Germany, which triggered the snapback alongside Britain and France, said Iran was not meeting its obligations.

“For us, it is imperative: Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. “But let me emphasize: we remain open to negotiations on a new agreement. Diplomacy can and should continue.”

Russia said it would not enforce the sanctions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said they “finally exposed the West’s policy of sabotaging… constructive solutions… through blackmail and pressure.”

The sanctions snap back measures frozen in 2015 under a nuclear deal that the U.S. left during Trump’s presidency. Talks brokered by Oman collapsed after attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged UN members “to implement snapback sanctions immediately” and called on Tehran to “accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation.”

Iran recalled its envoys from Britain, France, and Germany. An Iranian engineer named Dariush said the economic impact is “already evident” with rising exchange rates and prices. “Most people fear another war because of the snapback,” he added.

The U.S. maintains unilateral sanctions and pressures other countries to stop buying Iranian oil, but China continues imports. The International Crisis Group said Iran seems to have adapted to sanctions but warned the snapback will worsen an economy facing inflation and infrastructure problems.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged swift reinstatement of sanctions and hinted at further military action after recent bombings Iran says killed over 1,000 people.