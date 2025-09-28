UdM high passing percentage lauded

The Universidad de Manila (UDM) has been recognized as one of the top-performing schools in the Licensure Examination for Registered Social Workers held in September 2025.

UDM president Dr. Felma Carlos-Tria proudly announced that the university secured a 97.26 percent passing percentage, significantly higher than the national passing rate of 76.06 percent.

A total of 71 out of 73 UDM examinees passed the licensure exam, with a notable 100 percent passing rate for first-time takers.

The Commission on Higher Education-National Capital Region (CHEd-NCR) formally acknowledged the achievement on 16 September 2025, praising Tria and the university for their exceptional work.

Tria said the accomplishment demonstrates UDM’s superior social work education and its commitment to developing the next generation of service and nation-building leaders.

“In addition to congratulating its new Registered Social Workers on their admirable journey to serve communities across the nation, the university proudly celebrates this milestone and honors the dedication of its faculty, staff and students,” Tria said.

In a congratulatory letter, Atty. Marco Cicero Domingo, officer-in-charge of the office of the Director IV of CHEd-NCR, lauded Tria.

“This outstanding achievement is a reflection of your institution’s commitment to academic excellence, quality instruction and the holistic development of your students,” Domingo wrote. He added that Tria’s dedication to “upholding the highest standards of education greatly contributes to the professional and personal success of your graduates and strengthens the country’s workforce.”