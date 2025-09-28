Two riders killed in Bukidnon motorcycle collision

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Two motorcycle riders were killed when their vehicles collided head-on along the national highway in Purok 8, Dabong-dabong, Barangay Mailag, Valencia City, Bukidnon, Saturday evening.

Police identified the victims as alias “Chard,” 32, married, and a resident of Barangay 8, Halapitan, San Fernando, who was driving a Honda XRM 125; and alias “Jun,” 29, a male resident of Barangay 1, Nasuli, Bancud, Malaybalay City, who was driving a Yamaha NMAX.

Initial investigation showed that the XRM motorcycle was traveling from Barangay Colonia toward the city center, while the NMAX was cruising from the opposite direction.

The XRM reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and swerved into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with the oncoming NMAX.

The impact threw both riders off their motorcycles. They sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Both motorcycles were totally wrecked and were towed to the police station for proper documentation and disposal.