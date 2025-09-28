Two killed in Michigan Mormon church shooting

Two people were killed and several others injured Sunday when a shooter rammed a church before opening fire and setting it ablaze, authorities said, in an attack that U.S. President Donald Trump called part of a national “epidemic of violence.”

Police said the assailant first struck the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints in Grand Blanc, a suburb of Flint, with his vehicle and then started shooting with an assault rifle. He also apparently set the building on fire. The attacker was killed by police in the parking lot about eight minutes after the first 911 call, Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye said.

In addition to the two fatalities, one person was in critical condition and seven others were wounded and listed in stable condition, Renye added.

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40. Renye did not offer a motive during an initial press conference and declined to take questions, saying a second briefing would follow later Sunday.

Images from the scene show the church largely reduced to ashes. Renye said that hundreds were inside when the attack began, and that additional victims might be discovered amid the debris.

Trump described the shooting as “horrendous” and “yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.” FBI teams are assisting the probe, with the agency’s head, Kash Patel, calling violence in places of worship a “cowardly and criminal act.” Attorney General Pam Bondi said she has been briefed.

The LDS Church said the attack was a “tragic act of violence,” noting that “places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

Sunday’s massacre adds to a wave of high-profile shootings in recent weeks, including an attack at a Catholic church and school in Minnesota, and a deadly shooting at a federal immigration facility in Texas. Trump, intensifying his rhetoric, has vowed to crack down on left-wing groups he accuses of “domestic terrorism.”